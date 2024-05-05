Essex Financial Services Inc. Invests $238,000 in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $310,208,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,437,096,000 after buying an additional 324,063 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 65,634.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 219,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,149,000 after buying an additional 219,220 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,255,000 after acquiring an additional 173,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $58,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PH. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $602.00 to $611.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.94.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH opened at $536.18 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.14 and a fifty-two week high of $570.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $544.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $482.63. The stock has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.90%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.