Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,180 Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 578.5% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,218,000 after buying an additional 570,069 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 115,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Performance

RDIV stock opened at $44.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.13. The firm has a market cap of $751.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $34.64 and a 1 year high of $45.86.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

