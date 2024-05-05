Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 349,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,472 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 47,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, Parker Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 66,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $74.09 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $77.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.46 and a 200 day moving average of $74.47.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.