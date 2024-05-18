Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 123,139 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 78.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 280,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,139 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $40,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELF. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,634,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.
e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $158.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.63 and its 200 day moving average is $157.64. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 70.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.80 and a 1 year high of $221.83.
A number of brokerages have commented on ELF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.33.
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.
