Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 801 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 134,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $35,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.1% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 33.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HII. StockNews.com cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HII stock opened at $255.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.52 and a 52-week high of $299.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.13 and its 200 day moving average is $263.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $262,867.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total value of $376,625.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,439 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,345 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.