Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stock Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,171,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 366,850 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.37% of CNX Resources worth $43,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its position in CNX Resources by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,489,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,805 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,018,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CNX Resources by 2,200.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 676,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,281,000 after buying an additional 647,328 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 11.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,587,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,009,000 after buying an additional 376,245 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CNX Resources by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 496,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after acquiring an additional 280,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

In other CNX Resources news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard sold 1,226 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $25,537.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,065.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNX opened at $24.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.54. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CNX Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $24.82.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.13 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 7.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNX shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

