Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stock Position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 474,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,601 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in ESAB were worth $41,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ESAB by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,892,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,077,000 after purchasing an additional 566,224 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in ESAB by 6,624.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 379,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,836,000 after acquiring an additional 373,441 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ESAB by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,376,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,672,000 after acquiring an additional 276,558 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,502,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ESAB by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,404,000 after purchasing an additional 64,715 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ESAB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ESAB news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $85,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ESAB news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $85,172.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total value of $741,125.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,918.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,985. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Price Performance

ESAB stock opened at $108.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.01. ESAB Co. has a one year low of $57.53 and a one year high of $114.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.01.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ESAB Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

ESAB Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. This is a boost from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. ESAB’s payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

ESAB Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

