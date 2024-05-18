Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $34.39 Million Holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,755,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,879 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.06% of Farmland Partners worth $34,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in Farmland Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners Price Performance

NYSE FPI opened at $11.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.69 million, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.75. Farmland Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.27.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FPI shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

View Our Latest Report on Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.