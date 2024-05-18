Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,543,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,325 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.50% of Canada Goose worth $41,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Canada Goose from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.47.

Canada Goose Price Performance

NYSE:GOOS opened at $13.29 on Friday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $22.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average of $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46.

Canada Goose Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Featured Articles

