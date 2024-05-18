Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of iShares Global Utilities ETF worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Stock Performance

JXI opened at $64.53 on Friday. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.87. The firm has a market cap of $135.52 million, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.51.

About iShares Global Utilities ETF

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

