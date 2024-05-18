abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,623 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.06% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $23.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.25. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $17.35 and a 1 year high of $23.24.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

