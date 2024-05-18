Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 347 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of Chemed worth $32,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 27.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHE shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.

Chemed Stock Performance

Chemed stock opened at $565.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $492.84 and a fifty-two week high of $654.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $609.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $595.68.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $589.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.18 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 12.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total value of $7,196,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total value of $7,196,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.14, for a total value of $1,704,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,529.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,808 shares of company stock worth $12,454,691 over the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

