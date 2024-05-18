Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $42.56 Million Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,029,971 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $42,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 409.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 14.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on GBCI. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $39.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average is $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.83 and a fifty-two week high of $44.06.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $196.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.43%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

