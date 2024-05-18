Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 16,622 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,622 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.91% of Quaker Chemical worth $34,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 281,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,056,000 after buying an additional 25,442 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,537,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company.

Quaker Chemical Price Performance

KWR stock opened at $194.50 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $138.67 and a one year high of $221.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.48.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $469.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

Quaker Chemical announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

