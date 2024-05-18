iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,578 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 180.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average of $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $28.84.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

