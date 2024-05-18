Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 38,728 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 38,728 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.24% of Deckers Outdoor worth $40,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 265.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,647.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total value of $3,048,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,647.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,942,435.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,486 shares of company stock valued at $13,518,416. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DECK. UBS Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $875.00 to $860.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $902.13.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $888.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $424.36 and a 1 year high of $956.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $872.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $782.69.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

