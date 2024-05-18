Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 204,900 Shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,760,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,900 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.50% of RXO worth $40,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RXO by 290.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 868,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,142,000 after purchasing an additional 646,540 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RXO by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after acquiring an additional 395,000 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in RXO by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,579,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,997,000 after acquiring an additional 248,883 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RXO by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 403,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 243,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RXO by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,452,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,665,000 after acquiring an additional 230,664 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RXO alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RXO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 35,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.22 per share, for a total transaction of $727,616.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,629,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,032,109.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,128,060 shares of company stock valued at $22,099,090. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

RXO Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:RXO opened at $20.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.05. RXO, Inc. has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $913.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.50 million. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. RXO’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RXO, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on RXO shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America cut RXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on RXO from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on RXO from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RXO

RXO Profile

(Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.