Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $41.98 Million Stock Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,649,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.93% of Schneider National worth $41,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNDR. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,547,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schneider National by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,715,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,506,000 after purchasing an additional 335,004 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Schneider National by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 987,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,337,000 after purchasing an additional 305,484 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Schneider National by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 690,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,635,000 after purchasing an additional 197,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Schneider National by 360.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 202,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 158,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNDR. Raymond James assumed coverage on Schneider National in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.27. Schneider National, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Schneider National had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

