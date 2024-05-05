Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Price Target to $5.00

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 93.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Upland Software in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upland Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

UPLD stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $5.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPLD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Upland Software during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new position in Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 839,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 145,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

