Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Raised to $250.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.48.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 2.4 %

COIN opened at $223.25 on Friday. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $283.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.37 and a 200-day moving average of $165.79. The stock has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 33.98%. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $297,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 213,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,977,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $297,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,597 shares of company stock valued at $86,053,862. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.7% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 33,500 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,759 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 84.0% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,146 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $629,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

