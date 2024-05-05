Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Benchmark from $245.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMD. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Melius upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $184.24.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $150.60 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $81.11 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The stock has a market cap of $243.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.47, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $2,876,634.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,050,677.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,850 shares of company stock valued at $34,637,833 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 70.7% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

