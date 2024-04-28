Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Takes Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 696.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Finally, Pioneer Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $111.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.42. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $115.29.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

