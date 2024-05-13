Principal Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 77,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GHY. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth $206,000.
Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock opened at $11.69 on Monday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $12.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40.
PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.
