42,990 Shares in Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY) Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 42,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Separately, Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in shares of Urgent.ly during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Volkow Ben sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $54,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 562,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,798.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,329 over the last quarter.

Urgent.ly Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ULY opened at $2.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67. Urgent.ly Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.05 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Urgent.ly from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Urgent.ly Profile

Urgent.ly Inc offers mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery.

