Principal Securities Inc. Invests $872,000 in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNF. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 77,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial
In other news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance
Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $51.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 34.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.74. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96.
Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 63.16%.
About Fidelity National Financial
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.
