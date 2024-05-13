Principal Securities Inc. Invests $872,000 in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNF. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 77,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Read Our Latest Report on FNF

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $51.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 34.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.74. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.