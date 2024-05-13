Principal Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 20,436 Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 20,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 184.3% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

RWJ stock opened at $41.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $43.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.71.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

