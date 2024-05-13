Principal Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 214.1% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC increased their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

General Mills Stock Performance

General Mills stock opened at $70.84 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

