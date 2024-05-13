Principal Securities Inc. Takes Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $542,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in KLA by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth $295,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of KLA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 258,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 22,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,284 shares of company stock worth $17,260,138 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Up 1.1 %

KLAC stock opened at $718.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $690.91 and a 200 day moving average of $616.33. The firm has a market cap of $96.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.33. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $381.82 and a twelve month high of $729.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Citigroup raised their target price on KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $727.15.

Get Our Latest Report on KLA

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.