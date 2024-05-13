Principal Securities Inc. Takes Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $542,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in KLA by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth $295,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of KLA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 258,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 22,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,284 shares of company stock worth $17,260,138 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
KLA Stock Up 1.1 %
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KLA Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Citigroup raised their target price on KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $727.15.
KLA Profile
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than KLA
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Affordable Stocks That Won’t Stay Down Much Longer
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Amazon and the Compelling Case for 30% Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.