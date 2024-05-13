25,914 Shares in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Acquired by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,867,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,927 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,982,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,908,000 after buying an additional 1,464,693 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,948,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,403,000 after acquiring an additional 124,483 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,918,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,605,000 after acquiring an additional 19,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 60.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,345,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,613,000 after acquiring an additional 508,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on OHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.63.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

OHI opened at $30.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.90. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 241.44%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.