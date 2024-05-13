25,914 Shares in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Acquired by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,867,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,927 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,982,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,908,000 after buying an additional 1,464,693 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,948,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,403,000 after acquiring an additional 124,483 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,918,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,605,000 after acquiring an additional 19,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 60.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,345,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,613,000 after acquiring an additional 508,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently commented on OHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.63.
Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance
OHI opened at $30.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.90. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.92.
Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 241.44%.
Omega Healthcare Investors Profile
Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Omega Healthcare Investors
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 3 Affordable Stocks That Won’t Stay Down Much Longer
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Amazon and the Compelling Case for 30% Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.