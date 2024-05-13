Principal Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 254.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on IT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $474.50.

IT stock opened at $439.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $459.69 and a 200-day moving average of $444.84. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.10 and a 12-month high of $486.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $2,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 638,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,396,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

