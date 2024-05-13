6,860 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Bought by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 696.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

ESGU stock opened at $114.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.81. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $89.69 and a 52-week high of $115.29.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

