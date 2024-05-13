Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Grows Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Davidson Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 549.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $51.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1942 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

