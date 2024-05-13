Principal Securities Inc. Takes $895,000 Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 218.7% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $31.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day moving average is $29.08. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $32.35.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

