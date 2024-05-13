Principal Securities Inc. Makes New $796,000 Investment in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAVE. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 351,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 126,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

PAVE stock opened at $39.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.14.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

