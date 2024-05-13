Principal Securities Inc. Makes New $868,000 Investment in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 45.3% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,249 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth $11,513,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 38.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 11,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CEO John N. Roberts acquired 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,565,592.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total transaction of $1,382,615.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,243.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John N. Roberts acquired 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at $50,565,592.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,454 shares of company stock worth $3,283,219. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $170.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.88. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.07 and a 1-year high of $219.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.31). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. On average, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $209.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.24.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

