Principal Securities Inc. Takes $814,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADP opened at $246.86 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.53 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.05.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,996.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,996.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $485,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,380,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,966 shares of company stock worth $749,524. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

