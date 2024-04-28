New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 165.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 107,983 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.29% of PVH worth $21,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PVH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 2,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 26.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH stock opened at $111.03 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $141.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.21. PVH had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.38%.

PVH declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on PVH from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on PVH from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on PVH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on PVH from $156.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at PVH

In other PVH news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $325,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

