Principal Securities Inc. Takes $803,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000. Principal Securities Inc. owned 0.25% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSPM. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $139,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSPM opened at $36.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average is $33.30. The firm has a market cap of $297.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.21. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $36.60.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RSPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RSPM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

