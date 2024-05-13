Principal Securities Inc. Invests $870,000 in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000. Principal Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

BATS IYJ opened at $124.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.01. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

