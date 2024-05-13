Principal Securities Inc. Buys New Shares in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 459.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $53.69 on Monday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $52.25 and a 1 year high of $100.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.52.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director D Scott Coward sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $84,527.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,259.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director D Scott Coward sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $84,527.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,259.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Levangie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,255,377. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.40.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

