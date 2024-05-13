Principal Securities Inc. Makes New $726,000 Investment in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 150.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,812,000 after buying an additional 3,002,259 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,337,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,043,000 after acquiring an additional 475,682 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,646,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 146.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,943,000 after purchasing an additional 178,948 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 169.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 130,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 82,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $72.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.69 and a 52-week high of $81.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $14,399,027.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,708,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WH shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

