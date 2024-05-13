Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 702 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 166,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Kroger by 0.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 382,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $411,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Kroger by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 98,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 8.2% during the third quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on KR. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Kroger Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $55.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $58.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at $214,889.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 30,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $1,693,450.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,582.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,889.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767 over the last ninety days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.