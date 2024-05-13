Principal Securities Inc. Invests $891,000 in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Price Performance

FERG opened at $221.53 on Monday. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $142.27 and a 12-month high of $224.86. The company has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.75.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Ferguson had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.74%.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.