Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $18.52 Million Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,077 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $18,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Workday by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 551,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $765,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $4,583,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total value of $109,695.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,177,554.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total transaction of $2,265,569.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,797,342.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total value of $109,695.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,177,554.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 379,691 shares of company stock valued at $102,897,729. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.61.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $259.63 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.25 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $281.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.76. The company has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

