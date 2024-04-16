Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.6% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 14,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,301,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,647,000 after acquiring an additional 346,471 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 637,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,845,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $612,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,012,608.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 251,339 shares of company stock worth $36,033,907. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $156.33 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.27 and a 52 week high of $161.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

