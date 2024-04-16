ORG Partners LLC Has $58,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

ORG Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 755 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $89.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.92. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $96.12.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $2,311,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,774.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,329,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,049,739.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $2,311,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,774.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,004 shares of company stock valued at $17,166,254 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. OTR Global raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.73.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Read More

