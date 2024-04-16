Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $372,000 Investment in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,085,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,035,384,000 after buying an additional 503,547 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,407,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,990,000 after buying an additional 180,340 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,745,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,352,000 after buying an additional 604,901 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $736,063,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,131,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $674,573,000 after buying an additional 408,335 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:AIG opened at $73.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.86 and its 200 day moving average is $68.17. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $78.95.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,682.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American International Group news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIG. Evercore ISI raised their target price on American International Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American International Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.06.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

