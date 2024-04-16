4,344 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Acquired by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,266,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 50,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at $341,163,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,163,148.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,339 shares of company stock worth $36,033,907. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $156.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.27 and a 1-year high of $161.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

