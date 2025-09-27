Squire Investment Management Company LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Squire Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 3.3% of Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 71.2% during the second quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.6% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 45.3% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.1% during the second quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $327.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $536.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.64. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $330.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

