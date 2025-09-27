Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Acquires 1,675 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 537,754.2% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 8,659,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,553 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,370,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,211 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34,044.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,623,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $417,842,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VTI stock opened at $327.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $536.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $317.77 and a 200-day moving average of $295.64. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $330.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

